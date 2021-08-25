Protests by indigenous peoples take place when the Supreme Court of Brazil hears a land dispute.

Thousands of indigenous protestors gathered in the Brazilian capital on Wednesday, armed with bows and arrows and wearing traditional headdresses, as the Supreme Court prepared to hear a case that could see reservations on their ancestral lands eliminated.

An estimated 6,000 people were preparing to march to the high court when it opened its session to discuss a case that could remove protected status for some native lands, opening them up to agribusiness and mining, according to organizers.

Since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, the demonstrators, who come from over 170 ethnic groups, have been fighting what they say systemic persecution under the far-right leader.

They danced and sang to the beat of drums on the square in Brasilia that is bordered by the presidential palace, the Supreme Court, and Congress on Tuesday night.

Syrata Pataxo, a 32-year-old Pataxo chief from the northeastern state of Bahia, said, “This government is attacking indigenous peoples.”

“Today, the entire human race is appealing for the protection of the Amazon rainforest. But the government wants to replace our forests, the planet’s lungs, with soybeans and gold mining,” he said to AFP, decked up in lavish body paint.

The issue concerns the protection of indigenous lands under the Brazilian constitution.

According to the agriculture lobby, those safeguards should only apply to territories where people lived in 1988, when the constitution was established.

Indigenous rights groups contend that there is no such cutoff date in the constitution, and that aboriginal peoples have frequently been evicted from their historic lands.

“Indigenous land covers the entire country of Brazil. Tai Kariri, 28, a leader of the Kariri people from the northeastern state of Paraiba, said, “We’ve always lived here.”

The case involves a reservation in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, but it will set legal precedent for dozens more similar instances in the future.

Bolsonaro warned on Tuesday that if the court did not find in favor of the 1988 deadline, “chaos” would ensue.

The case resembles proposed legislation in Congress that would codify the “time-frame argument.”

The bill is one of several that indigenous activists and environmentalists accuse Bolsonaro and his allies of using to push agribusiness and industry deeper into Brazil’s fast dwindling forests.