Protests are being led by firefighters ahead of the introduction of vaccination passports in France.

On Saturday, firefighters held a demonstration in Marseilles, France, ahead of the country’s vaccine passport entering into force on Monday, which would require people to be vaccinated in order to utilize public transportation or attend public venues such as theatres and cafes.

The firefighters, some of whom are wearing masks, are shown holding the French flag while strolling through Marseille, the country’s second largest city, in a video posted on Twitter.

The march against vaccine passports is being led by firefighters in Marseille, France. pic.twitter.com/fZfVrOugMm

Similar protests can be seen in other footage from around the country. More than 60,000 people are seen walking through Paris with signs and flags, escorted by police officers.

Thousands of demonstrators are making their way into the heart of Paris right now. More than 60,000 people have joined the #Manifs7aout #PassSanitaire #France march through the city #Manifs7aout #PassSanitaire #France pic.twitter.com/q3Xoc8xmjE

NEWS JUST IN Protests over vaccines are finished: Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Paris. pic.twitter.com/5kZ5bWSVH0

Another video from Aix-en-Provence, a city north of Marseille, shows a massive protest with chanting.

#BREAKING #France: Thousands of people demonstrate against the #PassSanitaire in #AixEnProvence. #Manifestation7aout #Manifs7aout pic.twitter.com/NBLq7hR6Z5 #Manifestation7aout #Manifs7aout

The health pass has sparked many protests in recent weeks, with more than 100,000 people taking to the streets around the country. Despite the protests, two recent polls show that the majority of French people favor the notion of a mandatory vaccine for everyone in the country.

The French parliament enacted the health pass law in July, with the goal of preventing another lockdown and limiting the risks to vulnerable people. According to the Associated Press, it will first apply to all adults, but will begin to apply to everyone 12 and older on September 30. People must show proof of being completely vaccinated, having recently tested negative, or having recently recovered from the infection in order to receive the pass.

More than 7 million people have received their first dose of since French President Emanuel Macron launched the health pass on July 12. This is a condensed version of the information.