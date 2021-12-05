Protests against Covid rules in Brussels erupt in violence.

On Sunday, Belgian police used water cannon to disperse demonstrators who were opposed to mandatory health measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Approximately 8,000 protesters marched across Brussels to the European Union’s headquarters, yelling “Freedom!” and setting off fireworks.

The gathering was less than the 35,000 anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protesters who took to the streets last month, and police were better prepared.

A barbed wire wall and a line of riot officers prevented protesters from reaching the roundabout outside the EU offices.

They flung pyrotechnics and beer cans while two drones and a chopper buzzed overhead. Water cannons and tear gas were used by police as a response.

More fights erupted as the mob fragmented into smaller groups around the European neighborhood, and some set fire to garbage barricades.

Several European countries have experienced protests in recent weeks as governments tighten restrictions in response to an increase in covid cases.

The organizers in Brussels planned to repeat the November 21 demonstration, which saw police taken off guard and violent skirmishes.

Some demonstrators embrace conspiracy beliefs and reject mandatory health measures such as masks, lockdowns, and immunization passes.

On Sunday, banners contrasted the stigmatization of non-vaccinated people to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany who were compelled to wear yellow stars.

One sign said, “Covid = Organised Genocide.” Another said, “The QR code is a Swastika,” referring to the EU Covid secure digital certificate.

Parents chanted that the vaccine will make their toddlers sick, with some bringing small children to the demonstration.

Off-duty firefighters marched at the front of the demonstration as it wove its way through the city, demanding the freedom to refuse vaccination.

The steps used to combat covid in Belgium were decided by the country’s national and regional administrations, but skeptics have expressed their displeasure with the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on Wednesday that she believes it is time to “consider about forced vaccination,” a statement that was slammed by protesters.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced a slew of hygienic measures on Friday, including moving school Christmas vacations earlier and requiring children aged six and up to wear masks.

Over the past seven days, Belgium, which has a population of 11 million people, has seen an average of more than 17,800 daily Covid-19 infections, as well as 44 deaths.

Approximately 800 persons with severe forms of the disease are undergoing treatment.