Protesters tell IOC President Thomas Bach to “go home” and demand that the Olympics be canceled.

According to the Associated Press, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a visit to Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, where protesters chanted “Go home Bach” and “you’re not wanted here.”

Hundreds of demonstrators hoisted placards reading “Cancel The Olympics” and “No Bach” near the Atomic Bomb Dome. “You should understand you are not welcome here,” one demonstrator added.

“The COVID-19 crisis is growing worse, it hasn’t ended, and I’m not sure why this needs to go on,” medical worker Sayuri Yamada said. She, on the other hand, was not among the demonstrators.

She stated that she was not against Bach’s visit, but that she was concerned about taking undue risks for the Olympics.

“It’s not that I don’t want him to come,” she explained. “But, thinking about people’s safety, especially athletes’ safety, my belief is that he doesn’t have to do this at a time when the risk is high.”

Bach received a mixed response during his visit to Hiroshima on Friday to commemorate the start of the so-called Olympic Truce.

A one-day visit by a dignitary would normally be unheard of, but the Olympics are slated to begin next week with Tokyo under martial law and a large portion of the people opposed to the games taking place during the COVID-19 outbreak.

IOC vice president John Coates also made an appearance in Nagasaki on Friday, the second city in 1945 to be devastated by an American atomic bomb.

Bach and Coates have spoken with Japanese leaders on a daily basis, from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, to reiterate their message that the Olympics will be “safe and secure.” Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, accompanied him to Hiroshima.

The Olympics and Paralympics attract 15,400 participants as well as tens of thousands of spectators, including media, broadcasters, officials, and judges.

The Olympics, which have already been postponed by a year due to the pandemic, will be held with almost no spectators. Fans from other countries were banned some months ago, and all local fans were prohibited last week in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures. A handful of distant venues are expected to allow a small number of fans to attend.

