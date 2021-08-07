Protesters take to the streets in France to oppose Macron’s Covid Health Pass.

Two days before the new restrictions take effect, about a quarter of a million people marched to the streets throughout France for the largest rallies yet against a coronavirus health pass required to enter a cafe or travel by intercity train.

The restrictions, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, make it mandatory to have either a full course of Covid-19 vaccine, a negative test, or to have recently recovered from the virus in order to participate in ordinary activities.

Macron, who is up for re-election next year, intends to get all French people vaccinated against Covid-19, allowing the virus and its fast-spreading Delta form to be eradicated.

Opponents, who have staged four weekends of protests in a row, believe that the laws violate civil liberties in a society where individual liberty is treasured.

The interior ministry reported that about 237,000 people turned out across France, including 17,000 in Paris, topping the 204,000 who showed up the previous weekend and figures that are exceptional for protests during the summer vacation.

Hundreds marched from the western suburbs to the center of Paris, yelling “Freedom!” and “Macron, we don’t want your pass!” in one of several rallies.

Alexandre Fourez, 34, who was wearing a mask, said he was protesting for the first time and that he had recovered from Covid.

“The issue with the health pass is that it forces our hand,” the marketing staffer explained, adding that he “really has trouble thinking its use will be temporary.”

Officials reported at least 37,000 people protested in places such as Toulon, Nice, and Marseille in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur area on the Mediterranean coast. “The health pass equals the end of freedoms,” one slogan read.

To eat in a restaurant or have a drink in a cafe – both indoors and on a terrace – the health permit will be required starting Monday. It will be required for intercity transportation, such as high-speed trains and domestic flights, but not for metro and suburban transportation.

Since July 21, the pass has been necessary to enter cultural venues such as movies, theaters, and museums. The French Constitutional Council accepted the extension on Thursday.

Although many of the demonstrators are among those who refuse to be vaccinated, others have received vaccinations but object to the health pass’s philosophy.

The majority of the protests were peaceful, although seven people were arrested in Lyon, in the southeast, for throwing missiles, while a tram line was disrupted in Dijon. Brief News from Washington Newsday.