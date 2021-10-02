Protesters in Brazil are calling for Bolsonaro to be impeached.

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets around the country on Saturday to demand President Jair Bolsonaro’s resignation for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, among other issues.

As part of the “Bolsonaro Out National Campaign,” which is endorsed by a dozen left-wing political parties and labor unions, large audiences gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia, and dozens of other towns and cities.

Among other things, the right-wing president has been chastised for his management of the pandemic, which has killed about 600,000 people in the country.

Hundreds of people marched through Candelaria, a neighborhood in central Rio de Janeiro, chanting “Bolsonaro out!” which was also emblazoned on numerous giant banners.

“We’re going to get him out,” says the narrator. The people on the streets hope to exert pressure on politicians to call for impeachment, according to Elizabeth Simoes, a 69-year-old retired professor.

The Chamber of Deputies has received over 100 demands for Bolsonaro’s impeachment, but its head Arthur Lira, a government ally, has refused to consider any of them.

Bolsonaro and his advisors have been the subject of many investigations by the Supreme Court, notably for distributing false information.

Tens of thousands of people converged on the central Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered along Brasilia’s Esplanade of Ministries.

Protests were reported in 20 of Brazil’s 27 states and 60 cities, including 14 state capitals, according to local media.

On Saturday, red flags of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, or Lula, were displayed with Brazilian flags and placards of various other left-wing and centrist parties, which are frequently seen at protests against the far-right Bolsonaro.

Protests headed by leftist movements have called for Bolsonaro’s impeachment in recent months, citing his mishandling of the outbreak. However, Saturday’s protests were also against a rise in food and fuel costs, as well as for assistance for the country’s 14.1 million unemployed.

“The populace is starving, and we can no longer stand this government,” Isadora Lessa, 22, of Rio de Janeiro, said.

“Can you tell me why you’re here? Marcelo Werneck, who joined the protests in Rio in memory of the “friends and relatives” who died as a result of Covid-19, said, “He knows he doesn’t have unanimity, and he’s going to have a terrible time getting elected again.”

“If he is not impeached, he will lose the election in 2022,” says one expert. Brief News from Washington Newsday.