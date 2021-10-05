Protesters from Greenpeace at a Shell plant accuse oil companies of “greenwashing.”

Greenpeace protestors protested “greenwashing” in fossil fuel advertising in front of a Shell Oil refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Monday.

Activists want a restriction on cigarette advertising comparable to what the tobacco industry has. Environmentalists have long chastised the oil industry for its role in climate change.

Greenpeace published a report on Sunday accusing major energy companies of “greenwashing” in their marketing. According to the paper, fossil fuel companies’ efforts to promote “climate-friendly” alternatives are “fake climate solutions” designed to promote the company.

“We can confidently say that all of the companies in the dataset are greenwashing because their advertisements do not accurately reflect their business activities — either through an over-emphasis on their ‘green’ activities, or an under-emphasis on their fossil fuel activities,” Greenpeace said in its report.

The protest resulted in the arrest of 22 campaigners, with 32 of them receiving fines, according to police.

The demonstrations take place a month before the UN Climate Summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The goal of the conference is to reduce global warming. Protesters hope to pass legislation in Europe that would prevent huge fossil fuel companies from promoting their products in order to help combat global warming.

Greenpeace stated, “This legislation would raise public awareness of items and technologies that contribute to climate change and other environmental and health consequences.”

It’s time to handle fossil fuel advertisements in the same way that tobacco advertisements are treated.

The science is clear: these items are harmful to people.

These businesses should not be permitted to poison public debate as well.

