Protesters clash in front of the White House over the Cuban crisis, demanding that Vice President Joe Biden step up pressure.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the White House Wednesday, calling for President Joe Biden to intervene in Cuba.

The protests were centered on demands for Cuban liberty, with the administration being urged to support Cuban liberty through government pressure.

The Miami Herald claimed that many of the demonstrators there were of Cuban heritage and had traveled up from Florida to be at the White House gates. The turmoil in Cuba, according to several in the audience, is caused not only by a lack of medical supplies, but also by a lack of freedom.

On July 11, protests erupted in Cuba in response to the Communist regime’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Cuban citizens took to social media to criticize the government for prioritizing tourism investment over medical care, as they see it.

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, Dan Crenshaw, Nicole Malliotakis, Michael McCaul, Michael Waltz, and Victoria Spartz joined the protest in support, according to the Miami Herald. Senator Rick Scott of Florida was also present and has given the following views on the subject.

In a statement on his website, he added, “The Communist Cuban leadership is trembling with fear as the people rise up to protest the tyrannical communist rule that has brought ruin to their nation for more than 60 years.” “I gladly stand with the valiant freedom fighters who have marched to the streets across Cuba, determined to reclaim their freedom and abolish the Castro dictatorship.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.