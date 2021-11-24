Protesters attacked Parliament, prompting a curfew in the Solomon Islands capital.

Police placed Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, under curfew on Wednesday after demonstrators attempted to storm the Pacific island nation’s parliament.

According to a police spokesman, protestors set fire to houses and partially burned down a police station and a cottage near the parliament building.

He couldn’t corroborate witness accounts that the rally was a botched attempt to depose Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

“I don’t know the exact numbers, but there was a tremendous gathering in front of the parliament,” he told AFP.

“The general speculation is that they meant to force the prime minister to resign, but we’re still looking into the intentions.

“The essential thing is that the situation is now under control, and no one is on the streets.”

He stated that no injuries had been reported to the police.

Onlooker video captured police and protestors fighting down a roadway, with columns of smoke rising from burnt buildings.

Crowds were also seen looting food from local supermarkets, according to social media images.

People in Honiara were terrified after the spectacular occurrences, according to Honiara resident Jeremy Gwao.

“Many people were surprised because they had no idea there would be a protest,” he claimed.

“Hundreds of people were on the street… and their main goal was to persuade the Prime Minister to resign.

“It was a frightening scenario, and it continues to be so. People are unsure of what will happen next, and police are attempting to maintain order.” Australian nationals visiting the Solomons capital should be cautious, according to Canberra’s official Smart Traveller advising service.

“Honiara’s condition is deteriorating due to civil upheaval. Please be cautious, stay put if it is safe to do so, and stay away from crowds “It was stated.

A group of demonstrators from the neighboring island of Malaita apparently traveled to Honiara this week and were part in the violence.

Their complaints are thought to stem from a sense of neglect by the central government, as well as residual displeasure with the Solomon Islands’ decision to switch diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to China in 2019.

Many villages on Malaita had developed strong ties with Taipei, and the island’s local government had often expressed displeasure with the island’s embrace of China.

Inter-island tensions sparked instability, prompting an Australian-led peacekeeping force to be deployed from 2003 to 2017.

Following general elections in 2006, violence erupted, with much of Honiara’s Chinatown being leveled over allegations that businessmen with ties to Beijing corrupted the vote.

Malaita MPs in Honiara released a statement last week calling for protesters to leave their country.