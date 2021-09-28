Protest Chants Have Landed A Hong Kong Man On A National Security Trial.

In the second national security case to go to trial, a Hong Kong man who screamed protest slogans pleaded not guilty to encouraging secession on Tuesday, as authorities use the sweeping new law to suppress dissent.

In reaction to large democracy protests last year, China enacted a national security law, which has brought mainland-style political speech restrictions to the once outspoken corporate hub.

In July, the city’s first national security trial took place, with a man being found guilty of terrorism and secession after crashing his motorcycle into police while waving a protest banner.

However, Ma Chun-trial man’s this week is more of a legal weather vane because the charges, like the great majority of impending national security trials, do not include a violent act and instead focus upon what someone has said.

Ma, a 31-year-old former food delivery driver, is accused of attempting to divide Hong Kong and China by yelling slogans, holding placards, and giving quotations to media at 20 different protests between August and November last year.

Ma has been in detention since his arrest 10 months ago, and the majority of individuals indicted under the national security statute are granted bail. If convicted, he may face up to seven years in prison.

“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” “Hong Kong independence, the only way out,” “Hong Kongers, establish our own country,” “One nation, one Hong Kong,” and “All must be valiant, launch armed uprising,” according to prosecutors.

In the July trial, national security judges determined that a popular protest phrase, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” was separatist.

Prosecutors said Ma had made it obvious that he wanted to oppose the security law and had urged for others to join him in protesting its implementation.

He declared at one of the protests before his detention, “The Basic Law ensures freedom of speech for Hong Kong people,” referring to the city’s mini-constitution.

In a separate interview, he stated that his notion of “revolution” included the people of Hong Kong regaining sovereignty and the freedom to elect their own leaders through universal suffrage.

The security measure, China claimed, was necessary to restore calm to Hong Kong following the democracy protests and would only affect a “small minority.”

However, it has profoundly altered the city’s political, cultural, and legal landscapes.

China considers secession, subversion, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorism to be crimes.

