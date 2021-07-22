Prosecutors in Madagascar claim to have foiled an assassination attempt against the president.

Prosecutors in Madagascar announced Thursday that they had prevented an assassination attempt and made many arrests.

In a statement posted overnight, prosecutor Berthine Razafiarivony said, “Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20 as part of an inquiry into an attack on state security.”

According to Razafiarivony, there was “a plan to eliminate and neutralize different Madagascan individuals, including the head of state.”

“At this stage of the investigation, which is ongoing,” she continued, “the prosecutor-office general’s guarantees us that we will shed light on this case.”

According to diplomatic sources, two French nationals were among those detained on Tuesday.

According to the Taratra, a local news outlet affiliated with the Communications ministry, the two suspects are rumored to be retired military officers.

The gendarmerie declared on June 26 that they had averted an assassination attempt on their commander, General Richard Ravalomanana, who is also Rajoelina’s right-hand man, during the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Rajoelina, 47, took power from Marc Ravalomanana in March 2009 with the support of the military.

In a poll marred by charges of fraud, he defeated his primary competitor and predecessor Ravalomanana in December 2018.

Since winning independence from France in 1960, the former French colony has had a lengthy history of coups and turmoil.

Although the island is well-known for its distinctive wildlife and vanilla, it is heavily reliant on foreign aid. On a daily basis, nine out of ten people live on less than $2.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year, the country has been in lockdown, and its southern part is experiencing a famine.