Prosecutors in Germany have launched an investigation into the deadly floods.

Prosecutors in Germany announced on Friday that they have opened an inquiry into the district head of Ahrweiler for carelessness after warnings were sent late, resulting in the deaths of scores of inhabitants.

In mid-July, devastating floods ravaged western Germany, killing 189 people and prompting questions about whether enough was done to warn residents.

Prosecutors in Koblenz stated they had “affirmed the original suspicion of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm… and have launched investigations” after an initial study of the case.

The investigation is centered on Ahrweiler district chief Juergen Pfoehler, who had “sole decision-making authority” and was supposed to be in charge of the operation under current standards.

Prosecutors stated that another member of the crisis group, who had taken over command of the emergency response for at least part of the period, was also under investigation.

Investigators discovered that projections of impending floods should have prompted officials to issue a warning and evacuate inhabitants living near the swelling Ahr river by 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on July 14.

“This was evidently not carried out, not carried out with the sufficient clarity, or only carried out belatedly, such that it could amount to negligence,” prosecutors said.

According to preliminary data, households did not get evacuation orders or warnings via smartphone apps until after 11:00 p.m.

At a press conference, Koblenz Chief Public Prosecutor Harald Kruse stated, “The fundamental culprit is nature.”

“It’s important to remember that. Even in a case like this, it’s possible that criminally relevant human behavior contributed to these people’s deaths and injuries.”

Kruse singled out the 12 people who died at a disabled-care facility when residents on the ground floor drowned in floodwaters.

“We believe that an earlier and clearer warning of the danger, or an earlier and clearer evacuation order, could have spared these people’s lives.”

Investigators investigated the district administration office and seized cellphones, according to Kruse, in an attempt to piece together when warnings were issued and what actions were taken.

According to Kruse, Pfoehler told prosecutors that he had transferred crisis management to an experienced deputy that night — the unnamed other individual under investigation.

Pfoehler, who is a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, was.