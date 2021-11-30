Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court of the United States to rule on Bill Cosby’s release.

Prosecutors revealed Monday that they have requested the US Supreme Court to reconsider comedian Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago.

Kevin Steele, the district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, said in a statement announcing the appeal’s filing last Wednesday, “The US Supreme Court can rectify what we feel is a heinous error.”

On June 30, Cosby was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he had been denied a fair trial, a move considered as a setback for the #MeToo movement.

At the time of his release, the comedian had been in prison since 2018 for abusing Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court based its ruling on a non-prosecution agreement between Cosby and a former district attorney over information he provided in a civil matter.

In deposition testimony in that lawsuit, Cosby admitted to giving women Quaaludes, a now-banned party drug, with the intention of having sex with them.

The testimony was later used against him in a criminal trial brought forth by Steele years later.

Cosby’s defenders contended that when he provided his statement, he felt he was immune from prosecution in criminal court.

They maintained that because he had signed a non-prosecution agreement, he should not have been charged, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed.

Steele, on the other hand, said Monday that “petitioning to seek the High Court for review was the appropriate thing to do,” and that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling had “far-reaching negative effects.”

Cosby used a 2005 news release as evidence of the first prosecutor’s statement not to prosecute him in his appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The judgment, Steele argued Monday, deserved to be overturned because it established a precedent “that prosecutors’ words in press releases now appear to create immunity.”

In a statement reported by various US news sites, a spokeswoman for the 84-year-old actor slammed the newest request as “a pitiful last-ditch effort.”

Cosby has long maintained his innocence while serving more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault.

Despite the fact that more than 60 women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Cosby, he was only charged criminally for Constand’s attack since the statute of limitations had expired in the other cases.

With his Emmy-winning role on "I Spy" in the 1960s, Cosby broke down racial barriers and also played as a father.