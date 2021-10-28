Prosecutor says criminal charges against Alec Baldwin aren’t ruled out.

Prosecutors refused to rule out criminal charges against Alec Baldwin for a fatal shooting on Wednesday, citing “complacency” on the set of a US film.

When Baldwin’s gun went off as they were practicing a scene for the 19th-century western “Rust,” he killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

Joel Souza, the director, was also injured.

When asked about the potential of Baldwin being charged, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said at a press conference, “All possibilities are on the table.”

“At this moment, no one has been ruled out.”

According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, 500 rounds of ammunition were seized on the set in New Mexico during an investigation into last Thursday’s tragic shooting. Detectives suspect the rounds were a mix of blanks, dummies, and live rounds.

The Wrap, an entertainment trade publication, revealed last week that crew workers had been practicing target practice with replica guns just hours before Hutchins was murdered, shooting live rounds at tin cans.

Mendoza stated, “We’re going to figure out how those (live rounds) got there, why they were there, because they shouldn’t have been there.”

He went on to say, “I think there was some complacency on this set.”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, and Dave Halls, the film’s assistant director, were also interviewed, according to Mendoza.

Halls delivered Baldwin the weapon that murdered Hutchins, referring to it as a “cold gun” in industry jargon.

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, would have been in charge of procuring and keeping firearms safe on set, ensuring that they are always accounted for and stored away when not in use.

According to an affidavit filed in court Wednesday, she informed detectives that guns were secured while the team ate lunch on the day of the event, but ammo was not.

Halls recalls seeing three “dummy” shots when Gutierrez-Reed showed him the gun while it was being carried on set for practice.

According to the affidavit, “he indicated he should have examined all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum” to show him the chamber.

More questions are being asked of those who “inspected or handled the pistol… before it got to Mr. Baldwin,” according to Mendoza.

“We’ll try to figure out exactly what happened and whether they should have realized there was a live bullet in that gun.”

This week, it was revealed that Halls was fired from a previous production due to gun safety concerns.

According to Carmack-Altwies, the setting could influence any final decision to bring charges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.