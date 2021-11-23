Prosecutor says black man killed in Georgia was “under attack.”

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the racially contentious trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after following him in their pickup trucks gave their closing arguments on Monday.

For the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, are facing murder and other charges.

A violent video of Arbery’s shooting went viral on social media last year, adding fuel to protests against racial injustice triggered by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota in May.

The three defendants claimed they feared Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and used a Georgia state law that empowers regular citizens to make arrests, which has since been abolished.

Chief prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, though, said the three had no reason to detain Arbery and never informed him that they were going to arrest him while jogging through the neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

“On that particular day, none of the accused witnessed Mr. Arbery do any crime,” Dunikoski said. “They assumed he had done something wrong.” Arbery was pursued by the McMichaels, who were armed with a shotgun and a handgun, and Bryan, who was unarmed, based on “assumptions and subjective judgments,” she added.

She explained, “They chose to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street.”

Arbery was pursued by the men in their vehicles until he was “caught like a rat,” according to Dunikoski, using a description given to police by Gregory McMichael.

The jury saw video of Travis and Gregory McMichael chasing Arbery in their truck, as well as Bryan chasing him in his own car while photographing the action on his phone.

Arbery tries to run around the front of the McMichaels’ stalled truck at one point.

Travis McMichael, who had exited the truck, pulls out a 12-gauge shotgun and fires. Arbery is seen grappling with McMichael before being murdered by a second bullet.

Arbery was “under attack,” according to prosecutor Dunikoski, and “ran away from them for five minutes.”

She stated that Arbery did not have a weapon and that “he is not threatening anyone.” “He’s simply fleeing.

She stated, "They attacked him and shot and murdered him." "They can't say they were acting in self-defense." "They all acted as if they were a part of the.