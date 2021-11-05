Prosecutor: ‘Driveway Decisions’ Led To Death Of Black Jogger Shot In Georgia.

The prosecution said Friday at the start of the high-profile case that three white males charged with murder in the US state of Georgia made a sequence of rash “driveway judgments” that resulted in the death of an innocent Black jogger.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their next-door neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, are on trial for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in February 2020.

The three men claim they confused Arbery, who was out for a jog in Satilla Shores, for a burglar and used a Georgia law that allows regular individuals to make arrests.

In her opening remarks on Friday, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski denied those claims and walked the jury, which was made up of 11 white individuals and a single Black person, through the circumstances that led to Arbery’s death.

The McMichaels and Bryan, who were armed with a shotgun and a handgun, chased Arbery around their neighborhood in their pickup trucks based on “assumptions and driveway selections,” according to Dunikoski.

“Everything these defendants did was predicated on assumptions,” she explained. “They made decisions in their driveways based on assumptions that resulted in the death of a young guy.” According to the prosecutor, the three men had no cause to assume Arbery, an ardent jogger, had done any crime as he ran past their homes on the day of the shooting.

“There’s no proof that anyone was making an arrest in this situation,” Dunikoski added. “No one said, ‘Today I’m going to make a citizen’s arrest.'” “No one said anything like that. Alternatively, they may have revealed the offense they claimed to have committed (Arbery) “she stated

The suspects “didn’t merely follow Mr. Arbery in their truck,” according to the prosecutor.

“Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael wanted to confront Mr. Arbery, and they had their guns with them,” she claimed.

According to the prosecutor, Gregory McMichael yelled at the fleeing Arbery, “Stop or I’ll blow your fucking head off.”

Arbery was trailed by the men in their pickup trucks for five minutes before being “caught like a rat,” according to Dunikoski, who used a description given to police by Gregory McMichael.

“This was a five-minute assault on Mr. Arbery, and the only thing Mr. Arbery did was flee,” she claimed.

The jury was shown video of Gregory and Travis McMichael chasing Arbery in a pickup truck, while Bryan chased them down in his own car, documenting the scene on his cellphone.

Arbery tries to run around the front of the building at one point. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.