Products linked to deforestation in Brazil are being pulled from European stores.

According to the US activist group Mighty Earth, some European supermarket chains are removing Brazilian beef goods linked to the degradation of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland.

Carrefour Belgium has pledged to removing corned beef, beef jerky, and fresh prime cuts off its shelves if they come from cattle bred in the Amazon and Pantanal tropical wetlands.

A Mighty Earth study, conducted in collaboration with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organization created by journalists, revealed linkages between deforestation and the Sao Paulo manufacturing units of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig, and Minerva.

Activists have long criticized the global meat industry’s environmental footprint, blaming it for two-thirds of world biodiversity loss.

It also accuses meat processing companies of failing to follow through on promises to end deforestation in their supply networks.

Carrefour announced the withdrawal of Jack Link’s brand beef jerky, following the lead of Belgian grocer Delhaize, while Auchan of France announced the removal of beef jerky items linked to JBS.

“We look at the origin of the items that we would have in other countries if we found any,” Carrefour’s director of corporate social responsibility Agathe Grossmith told AFP.

Other retailers, like Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Lidl, Sainsbury’s, and Princes in the United Kingdom, are taking similar steps, according to Mighty Earth.

Sainsbury’s, which sources the majority of its beef products from the United Kingdom and Ireland, told AFP that the business was taking steps to guarantee corned beef products were sourced outside of Brazil.

“We have now taken the decision to gradually eliminate Brazilian beef and are seeking replacements from other countries of origin,” an Albert Heijn representative told AFP.

The actions come as the European Union introduces new rules to combat deforestation. The “noose tightening” around the necks of individuals implicated in deforestation, said Mighty Earth director Nico Muzi in a statement.

Top beef exporters from Brazil defended their environmental records.

JBS, the world’s largest beef company, stated that it has “zero tolerance” for unlawful deforestation and has “proactively barred” over 14,000 suppliers.

“The problem for JBS, and the beef cattle supply chain in general,” it recognized, “is to assure this same control over the suppliers of its suppliers.”

It claims to be developing a blockchain-based method to remove deforestation from their indirect supply chain by 2025.

Brazil has had a difficult time dealing with “cattle.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.