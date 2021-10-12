Pro-Iranian organizations call the Iraqi election a’scam.’

Pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim parties and armed organizations blasted early poll results revealing dwindling support as “manipulation” and a “scam” two days after Iraq’s legislative election.

The war-torn country’s sixth parliamentary election, held on Sunday, saw a record low turnout of 41%, the lowest since the US-led invasion and ouster of tyrant Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Since the invasion, parties representing Iraq’s Shiite Muslim majority have dominated Iraqi politics, but early results from Sunday’s election have widened a schism between significant elements within that party.

According to preliminary results from the electoral commission, the movement of Shiite cleric and political outcast Moqtada Sadr seemed to be the largest winner, gaining 73 of the assembly’s 329 seats.

Pro-Iranian Shiite organizations with ties to the armed groups that make up the paramilitary network known as Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization forces, claimed responsibility for the deaths.

According to observers and figures collated by AFP, the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, historically the second largest group in parliament, has dropped from 48 seats to just over a dozen.

“We will appeal the results and reject them,” many Shiite groups, including the Fatah Alliance, declared in an united statement.

“We will take all available measures to prevent vote rigging,” said the declaration, which was also signed by former Prime Minister Haider al-party, Abadi’s which served from 2014 to 2018.

The Hezbollah Brigades, one of Hashed’s most powerful factions, denounced the election as “the worst swindle and rip-off the Iraqi people have ever been subjected to in contemporary history.”

“The Hashed al-Shaabi brothers are the major targets,” said Abu Ali al-Askari, the group’s spokesman.

The Hashed was founded in 2014 and went on to play a key part in the defeat of the Sunni-extremist Islamic State, which had expanded its self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and seized a third of Iraq.

Since then, the Hashed has been assimilated into Iraq’s national security establishment, and several of its members were elected to parliament in 2018.

To pacify a youth-led protest movement that erupted two years ago against graft, unemployment, deteriorating public facilities, and Iranian influence in politics, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi rushed the vote ahead from 2022.

Iraq is a major oil producer, but according to UN data, roughly a third of the country’s approximately 40 million people live in poverty, and the Covid pandemic has only exacerbated a long-running economic catastrophe.

After that, the protest movement came to an end. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.