Pro-Europeans are hoping for victories in Moldova’s next parliamentary elections.

On Sunday, voters in Moldova went to the polls to pick a new parliament after President Maia Sandu dissolved the previous one to strengthen her power against pro-Russia factions.

Sandu said she voted for reform in the small ex-Soviet republic afflicted by poverty and corruption, casting her ballot in the capital Chisinau.

“I voted so that we could put things right in our nation and get rid of people who have been robbing us for so long,” said Sandu, a 49-year-old former World Bank economist who has promised to bring Moldova into the European Union.

As he cast his ballot, her predecessor, Igor Dodon, a Kremlin-backed lawmaker whom she defeated last year, advised against voting for candidates who would “hand over the country to exterior control.”

The country of around 2.6 million people, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been divided over whether to strengthen ties with the European Union or maintain Soviet-era connections with Moscow.

Sandu dissolved parliament in April and called the snap poll after legislators loyal to Dodon blocked her promises of reform after her election victory in November.

After voting, Sandu told journalists, “I voted for an honest parliament to work with, for a parliament that will choose honest people, competent people… so that we can all work together for the good of our population.”

Many Moldovans will welcome promises of honesty and competence after their country has been rocked by political problems in recent years, including a $1 billion bank fraud scandal equivalent to nearly 15% of GDP.

Nataliya, a 29-year-old voter from central Chisinau, said she voted for Sandu’s Action and Solidarity Party (PAS).

“After so many years, this country finally has some hope of driving out the criminals who are here for Russian money and choosing those who would serve the country honestly,” she remarked.

Sandu, who also served as Prime Minister for a short time, has become a “figure of transformation” for many Moldovans, according to Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and the country’s former UN ambassador.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, voters were required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken at polling locations.

The election has twenty parties and two electoral blocs.

They must acquire seats in the unicameral legislature, where 101 legislators are chosen for four-year terms, by crossing criteria of 5% and 7% of the vote, respectively.

Sandu's PAS appeared to be ahead of the competition.