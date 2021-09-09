Pro-Bolsonaro truckers obstruct highways in Brazil.

Truck drivers stopped highways around Brazil on Thursday in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has sought to energize his far-right base in the face of dwindling poll ratings and an ostensibly hostile political establishment.

The truckers began their protest on Brazilian Independence Day, when Bolsonaro organized enormous rallies to mobilize his supporters against what he deems Supreme Court and electoral authority attacks.

Despite Bolsonaro’s calls for them to cease, vehicles continued to block major routes in at least 15 of Brazil’s 27 states.

“Inform our truckers allies that the blockades are damaging the economy. It produces shortages, inflation, and damages everyone, especially the poor,” he wrote in a message to supporters late Wednesday.

Early Thursday, the infrastructure ministry reported there were 10% fewer blockades, but it remained unclear whether the holdouts would comply with Bolsonaro’s request.

A major truckers’ protest against high fuel prices crippled Brazil for days in 2018.

The present blockades have received little support from truckers’ unions. They do, however, cover much of the country, including Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and, according to media accounts, Sao Paulo, the country’s most important industrial hub.

Hundreds of truck drivers stopped their vehicles in the middle of the Esplanade of Ministries in the heart of Brasilia on Wednesday night, refusing to leave even when police tried to remove them.

They held posters calling for a “military intervention with Bolsonaro in power” and “jail for the Supreme Court’s corrupt justices.”

Bolsonaro has chastised the Supreme Court, which has ordered investigations into him and his personal circle, including allegations of systematically propagating fake news from within the government.