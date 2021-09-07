Pro-Bolsonaro Demonstrators Dismantle a Police Blockade in Brasilia.

Authorities claimed that supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tore down a police barrier in central Brasilia Monday night, just hours before major demonstrations that had the country on edge.

In order to counteract record-low poll numbers, Bolsonaro is working to organize his following, particularly at protests in Brasilia and Sao Paulo.

The far-right leader plans to attend both rallies on Tuesday, Brazil’s Independence Day, in an attempt to put pressure on the supreme court over probes against him and his inner circle.

Hundreds of people arriving for Tuesday’s protests “broke past containment measures” and invaded the avenue leading to the National Congress and Supreme Court (STF) buildings, according to federal district police.

The avenue had been closed to traffic as a precaution.

In videos obtained on social media and published by local news organizations, a small caravan of cars and trucks was seen entering the Ministries Esplanade, welcomed on by demonstrators walking and waving Brazilian flags.

The narrator exclaims, “We’ve just invaded!” The cops were powerless to keep the mob in check! “And tomorrow, we’re going to invade the STF!” exclaimed one marching demonstrator.

The protests have dominated public discourse in Brazil, leading warnings to avoid a replay of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of American President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro has been compared to Trump on a number of occasions.

According to accounts, the cops were still on the scene. In images shown by CNN Brazil, the situation appeared to be under control.

The federal district government has initiated an operation with 5,000 police officers to secure public buildings and avoid unrest.

Opposition parties have also called for protests.

Bolsonaro has indicated in recent days that Tuesday’s protests should be viewed as a “ultimatum” for Supreme Court judges who have launched several investigations into him and his circle, including charges of systematically disseminating fake news from within the government.

Despite stating that the protests are to safeguard “freedom,” many pro-Bolsonaro activists who congregated on social media plan to yell chants in support of attacks on democratic institutions.

Bolsonaro has even been accused of leading a “military incursion” by some.