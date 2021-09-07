Private-sector Afghan evacuations embarrass the United States.

President Joe Biden has pledged to do everything in his power to help stranded Americans in Afghanistan who are terrified of Taliban retaliation following the US military pullout.

However, a lack of resources and political clout has allowed Republican politicians, former military personnel, and private organizations to lead evacuation efforts that could embarrass the White House.

Since the Taliban’s rapid takeover on August 15, the US has managed to evacuate over 120,000 US citizens, Afghans, and foreigners, but hundreds have been left behind.

The administration was accused Tuesday of incorrectly taking credit for, and even deliberately hindering, the first mission to get Americans out since the withdrawal was completed at the end of August, in a foreshadowing of the problems to come.

After assisting in the evacuation of a Texas woman and her three children on Monday, Republican congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Ronny Jackson slammed the government.

Mullin told CNN that the State Department “really directed the embassy in the nation not to assist us in any manner.”

The mission began two weeks ago, when the Oklahoma representative said he and Jackson were informed about the mother, Mariam, and tried to get the family on one of the last planes out of Kabul.

However, he said that the team received “all kinds of pushback” from the State Department and that it was stranded at Kabul Airport.

“And despite the fact that we had her at the gate many times, we spent the last two weeks on the phone with the State Department trying to get her out, and they wouldn’t even open the gate for us,” Mullin explained.

The crew then attempted to get the family on a private charter flight from Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Pakistan, but the planes were never cleared for takeoff.

Finally, they were able to move overland to an unnamed neighboring country in order to prevent future rescue attempts from being jeopardized.

The US claims to have given the group directions on an overland route and had embassy officials waiting for them after they reached the border.

The Taliban were aware of the operation, according to a State Department official, but did not interfere.

Mullin, on the other hand, told CNN that the team was forced to bribe its way through 20 Taliban checkpoints, paying anywhere from $500 to $4,000 each individual.

Cory Mills, an Army veteran and Republican congressional candidate who was on the ground with the family, claimed Fox News that the Taliban assured him that “we have.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.