Prior to Trudeau’s visit to the Indigenous Children’s Graves, the wounds are still raw.

After the public discovery that hundreds of children were buried in Catholic boarding schools established a century ago to forcibly assimilate the country’s indigenous peoples, Canada is still reeling.

Nearly six months later, the indigenous community of Kamloops, which has come to symbolize the atrocity, is still fighting to heal as it searches for more remains and attempts to identify the victims.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community on Monday for the first time since the remains of more than 200 students were discovered at the British Columbia school in May.

“Old wounds have been opened” in recent months, according to the community’s Chief Rosanne Casimir.

The discovery of the graves was a sobering confirmation for indigenous tribes, who had long spoken about the thousands of youngsters who vanished while attending boarding schools.

More than 1,000 unidentified graves have been discovered at former Catholic Indian residential schools in recent months, bringing to light a tragic chapter in Canadian history and the country’s policy of forced assimilation of First Nations people.

Evelyn Camille, a school survivor, told AFP that “there were a lot of abuses and malnutrition” at the Kamloops facility, which is the country’s largest. As she spoke, the 82-year-old village leader fought back tears.

Approximately 150,000 Indian, Metis, and Inuit students were enrolled in 139 residential schools across Canada from the late 1800s until the 1990s, spending months or years away from their families, language, and culture. Thousands of people never made it back to their homes.

In 2015, a truth and reconciliation panel found that the government’s unsuccessful program amounted to “cultural genocide.”

But, according to Casimir, there are still a lot of unsolved questions. “Why hasn’t the government acted before?” she wondered. “How come it’s only now coming to light?” “And why are people listening today?” says the narrator. The Catholic Church has apologized to indigenous peoples in Canada for atrocities at residential schools, but indigenous leaders are still waiting for a mea culpa from Pope Francis.

“It might make a difference if he would truly listen to our survivors and produce a meaningful reaction,” Casimir remarked.

The indigenous community also wants the Church and the Canadian government to release any information that could lead to the children’s identification, such as school attendance records.

The identification of the remains, Camille claimed, will offer peace to many families. "We feel that their journey was not taken at the time when the children's lives were snatched."