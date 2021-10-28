Prior to the closure of All Saints’ Day, Filipinos go to cemeteries.

Thousands of people raced to graves across the Catholic-majority Philippines on Thursday, hoping to see their loved ones before the government announced a statewide shutdown of cemeteries on All Saints’ Day.

On November 1, Filipinos flock to cemeteries to commemorate an ancient Christian tradition, with many conducting family reunions at relatives’ gravesites.

However, the government has ordered the closure of graves for the second year in a row, fearing that the “day of the dead” could morph into a coronavirus superspreader event.

Over 60,000 people have flocked to the sprawling Manila North Cemetery in the last few days, according to an official tally, where many poor people live in shanties and mausoleums.

Relatives laid little bouquets of white flowers and lit candles on tombs after passing through a temperature check — and then left.

Eloisa Sebastian paid a visit to the grave of her 60-year-old mother, Erly, who died suddenly in April, just hours before the gates were locked on Thursday.

“It’s difficult to realize (she’s gone) because we used to run to her whenever we had troubles,” Sebastian told AFP.

“I cry virtually every day, even at work,” she says.

For All Saints’ Day, major cemeteries in Manila are usually packed — a tradition that dates back centuries to the ancient Roman practice of honoring all saints and martyrs who died for the faith.

However, with only a few guests on Thursday, the atmosphere was silent and solemn.

Bebe Fernandez, a flower vendor, told AFP that her sales have plummeted this year.

“This pandemic has left people with no money,” said Fernandez, whose flowers cost 35 pesos (70 cents).

Covid-

During the pandemic, which has infected over 2.7 million people and killed over 42,000, 19 restrictions have wreaked havoc on the economy and forced millions out of work.

Zia Garcia and her mother cleaned the gravesite of their Pomeranian-Shih Tzu mix dog Queenie, who died in February, in the pet part of the cemetery.

On the plaque etched with the epitaph “We love you forever,” flowers and candles were placed.

Garcia, 23, who was wearing a mask and face protection, described her as “like my sister because I’m an only child.”

“It’s so upsetting since we grew up together — my dearest friend and sister is no longer with us.”