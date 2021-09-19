Prior to Canada’s election on Monday, Trudeau and O’Toole blitz key battlegrounds.

On the day of snap elections, Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Liberal prime minister, and Erin O’Toole, Canada’s rookie Conservative leader, made their final appeals to voters in crucial battlegrounds on Sunday, as the two remain nearly deadlocked in public opinion polls.

Trudeau sped through electoral areas in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia, while O’Toole concentrated on the vote-rich metropolis of Toronto and its environs.

“How are we going to bring this pandemic to an end? What values are we going to bring to the table when it comes to government? What direction are we going to offer our families, our businesses, and our children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’ That is why we are in this election,” Trudeau added, his voice raspy after 35 days on the road.

After calling a snap election last month in an attempt to reclaim the majority the Liberals lost barely 18 months ago, the 49-year-old has struggled to energize his campaign for a third term.

Meanwhile, after becoming Conservative leader a year ago in the midst of the pandemic, O’Toole has exploded onto the political scene in Canada in the last five weeks after being mostly unknown to the public.

On this final day, smaller faction leaders such as Jagmeet Singh of the Marxist New Democratic Party, Yves-François Blanchet of the separatist Bloc Quebecois, and Annamie Paul of the Greens campaigned in their respective electoral districts.

The outcome of Monday’s election is completely unexpected, as the two major political parties that have ruled Canada since its confederation in 1867 are neck and neck, with roughly 31% of survey respondents intending to vote for each.

If neither party wins an outright majority of the 338 House of Commons seats up for grabs, Canada’s fifth minority government since 2004 will be formed by the party with the most seats.

According to Daniel Beland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal, “the Liberals have a tiny advantage, thus this election may have been for naught.”

Trudeau bet that Canadians would reward him for his deft handling of the pandemic and flawless vaccine rollout by sending him back to Ottawa with a large majority, allowing him to push through his agenda without resistance.

However, the prime minister's campaign did not go as planned, with opposition parties garnering more support than predicted and a sudden fourth Covid outbreak in sections of the country, driven by the Delta variety, jeopardizing hard-won victories.