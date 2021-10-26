Princess Mako: Countries in where women are not permitted to rule as queens.

Princess Mako married outside of the Japanese royal family, where she would not have been permitted to reign as a woman, as is the case in many other kingdoms across the world.

After years of turmoil, which purportedly left her with post-traumatic stress disorder, the fleeing royal married Kei Komuro.

Because her spouse is a commoner, she was obliged to give up her royal position, and the couple will start a new life in New York.

However, that isn’t the only Japanese royal regulation that Americans may seem antiquated.

Because she is a woman, Princess Mako, niece of the current Emperor Naruhito, could never have ruled Japan.

Many countries overlook first-born women in favor of their younger brothers, making Queen Elizabeth II an outlier as a female reigning queen.

While several countries allow women to govern in the absence of a male heir, others continue to have a system that excludes women entirely.

Morocco only accepts male monarchs, with the eldest son or a younger son chosen by King Mohammed VI inheriting the throne.

He is not, however, permitted to choose a daughter to succeed him on the throne.

“When there are no male descendants in direct line, the succession to the Throne is devolved in the nearest male collateral line and under the same conditions,” the Moroccan constitution stipulates.

Oman, too, exclusively recognizes male heirs as sultans, albeit the country faced a little different dilemma until recently in that neither gender had a direct heir.

When Sultan Qaboos bin Said died in 2020, he had no children. When his cousin Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was chosen, the question of who should follow him was finally answered.

Saudi Arabia’s king is only passed down to men, but its regulations are unique among monarchies throughout the world in that there is no clear line of succession.

In most monarchies, the crown is passed down through the current sovereign’s eldest child, or eldest son, and then to their eldest child, and so on.

According to Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia has an allegiance council where royals can decide together to modify the line of succession.

According to Bahrain's constitution, the crown goes to the sheikh's "eldest son, one generation after another, unless the king designates a son other than during his lifetime."