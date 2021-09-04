Princess Charlene of Monaco is stable after collapsing in South Africa.

After falling and being hospitalized in South Africa, where she has spent the better part of this year, Princess Charlene of Monaco was in stable condition on Friday.

After unexpectedly “collapsing” at a lodge where she had been residing for several months, the 43-year-old wife of Prince Albert of Monaco was brought to a hospital in the port city of Durban in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal region on Wednesday night under an alias.

Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was transported to the hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after falling owing to complications from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May, according to a statement from her foundation.

“The Princess’ medical team is now evaluating her, but the Princess has been certified to be stable,” the statement read.

“She has been released,” Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, later told AFP. This morning, she was released.”

“Doctors are still trying to figure out what happened,” she explained.

The princess was “being very closely observed by her medical staff, who have affirmed that her situation is reassuring,” Albert’s office said in a statement.

The princess, who was born in Zimbabwe, underwent surgery in August, but little details have been made public.

Wittstock described her recent health crisis as “part of the healing.” “She’s been in a lot of discomfort.”

Prince Albert II of South Africa married the former South African Olympic swimmer in 2011.

At the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Charlene made one of her first public appearances with Albert.

Jacques, their son, is now the next in line to lead the 700-year-old Grimaldi House.

Lifestyle magazines across Europe have speculated in recent weeks that the royal couple may be divorcing.

Charlene has stated that she is unable to leave South Africa due to medical issues, but media sources indicate that she is seeking for a home there.

In January, she made her last public appearance with her husband in Monaco. On August 25, she shared photos of herself with her husband and children on Instagram.

After they were married, rumors circulated that Charlene had attempted to flee on the eve of the wedding, which the royal palace denied. There were also reports that she only agreed to the wedding if he agreed to a huge divorce payment if she chose to depart.

Albert, 63, is the son of Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly, who died in a vehicle accident in 1982.

Charlene Wittstock was born in Harare, Zimbabwe’s second city, on January 25, 1978. Brief News from Washington Newsday.