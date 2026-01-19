Prince Harry’s Return to UK Hinges on Court Ruling Over Security

As Prince Harry waits for the outcome of his legal battle for police protection in the UK, the royal family’s public dynamic, including the potential reunion of his children with their British relatives, is in the balance. With a court decision expected soon, the Sussex family’s future travel plans, especially regarding their security arrangements, could be decided by the court’s ruling.

Harry has long pushed for automatic taxpayer-funded protection for his family, citing security concerns during any visits to the UK, where the couple no longer resides after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. If the court sides with Harry, it could pave the way for the Duke and his children, Archie and Lilibet, to finally meet their British relatives, an event that has been postponed since the family’s relocation to the U.S.

Meghan’s Role and the Security Debate

While Harry’s return appears imminent, questions linger over whether Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will also join him—and if she will receive the same level of police protection. Meghan last visited the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Since then, her children, Archie and Lilibet, have not yet met their royal cousins, despite Archie’s position as the sixth in line to the throne. These growing concerns about family ties have stirred public debate, with some commentators suggesting that the lack of a reunion is “plain wrong.”

The matter of security for Meghan remains contentious. As noted by royal expert Sarah Vine, there is significant discussion about whether Meghan, a non-British citizen, should receive taxpayer-funded protection. Vine’s view, shared in the Daily Mail, is that it would only be acceptable for the public to foot the bill for Meghan’s security if she accompanies her children during a visit to see their relatives. Otherwise, Meghan, who reportedly earned around £27 million from her business ventures in the U.S., could be expected to pay for her own protection like other high-profile celebrities.

The debate surrounding Meghan’s security is expected to intensify if the Sussexes return to the UK for upcoming royal events. The Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded and will be held in Birmingham in the summer of 2026, could serve as the perfect occasion for a family reunion. While Harry is nearly certain to attend the Games, the presence of Meghan, and the question of whether she will be under British police protection, remains uncertain.

Regardless of the verdict, the Sussexes’ potential return to the UK is more than just about security. For many, it represents an overdue opportunity for reconciliation between the Sussex family and the British royals, especially with Archie and Lilibet not yet having met their royal cousins. Still, as royal insiders caution, the return of Meghan, in particular, may reignite tensions and media scrutiny, as she has been described as someone “who can upset the royals.” Her every move is carefully watched by the public, and her presence could spark a fresh wave of controversy.

As the case continues to unfold, all eyes are on the court’s decision, which could reshape the Sussexes’ relationship with the British royal family and mark the beginning of a new chapter for their children’s connection with their royal heritage.