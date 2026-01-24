Prince Harry Responds to Trump’s Remarks on NATO Forces in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has sharply criticized former US President Donald Trump after the latter’s controversial remarks regarding NATO troops’ role in Afghanistan. Trump recently claimed that NATO forces did not engage directly on the frontlines during the conflict, a statement that has been widely condemned by military veterans, including the Duke of Sussex.

The Duke, who served in Afghanistan and lost friends in the conflict, took to social media to defend the honor of NATO allies. He emphasized that the sacrifices of soldiers from the UK and other nations deserved recognition. “In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan,” Harry wrote. “Allies answered that call. I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.”

A Strong Defense of Allied Forces

Prince Harry, who completed two deployments to Afghanistan, one in 2007 and another in 2012, urged respect for the fallen. “Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost,” he added. His personal connection to the conflict fueled his continued advocacy for veterans and their families, most notably through the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

Trump’s remarks, made earlier this week, suggested that NATO troops had largely stayed “a little off the frontlines” during their deployments. This comment has sparked outrage, with several figures, including UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, condemning it as “insulting and frankly appalling.” Starmer, despite his usual alignment with the former president, joined others in calling for Trump to apologize for his comments, particularly in light of the more than 3,500 coalition soldiers who died in the conflict—over 1,000 of whom were not American.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions over the legacy of the war in Afghanistan, where NATO forces, led by the US, were engaged for nearly two decades. Trump’s previous statements about military personnel, including calling some “suckers,” have been widely criticized and continue to stir controversy. Prince Harry’s response reinforces his commitment to honoring the service of those who answered the call to defend global security.