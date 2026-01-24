Prince Harry Condemns Trump’s NATO Remarks, Sparks Transatlantic Fallout

In a growing diplomatic row, Prince Harry has publicly criticized US President Donald Trump over controversial remarks regarding NATO’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex, who served two tours in Afghanistan and lost friends during the conflict, demanded that the sacrifices made by NATO troops be “spoken about truthfully and with respect.” His comments came after Trump claimed in a recent interview that allied troops had stayed “a little back” from the front lines during the war.

Trump’s Controversial Remarks Draw Widespread Condemnation

Trump’s interview on January 22, 2026, with Fox Business set off a wave of anger across Europe. The President downplayed the contributions of NATO forces, stating that the alliance “never really needed” to send troops and that they “stayed a little back” during the fighting. He also questioned whether NATO would come to the aid of the US if the situation were reversed, stating he was “not sure” the alliance would support America if needed. His remarks, especially given the tense political climate and his recent push to acquire Greenland, have aggravated relationships with European nations, many of whom still struggle with Trump’s foreign policy approaches.

In response, Prince Harry, who has been vocal about the sacrifices made by military personnel, issued a powerful statement. “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there,” Harry stated, paying tribute to the 457 British soldiers who died in Afghanistan. He emphasized that “thousands of lives were changed forever,” and reminded the public that families across the UK had to bury their sons and daughters. The prince insisted that the memories of those lost must be treated with the respect they deserve. “Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect,” he concluded.

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, condemned Trump’s words as “insulting and frankly appalling,” recalling the bravery of soldiers who fought in Afghanistan. He also highlighted the pain these remarks caused to the families of fallen and injured service members. “If I had misspoken in that way or said those words, I would certainly apologize,” Starmer said. Other UK leaders, including Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, also strongly denounced Trump’s comments, with Davey noting Trump’s avoidance of military service and questioning his authority to criticize the efforts of NATO allies.

The backlash extended beyond politicians. Cpl. Andy Reid, who was severely injured in Afghanistan, criticized Trump’s words, stating that soldiers were equally at risk on the front lines. “If they were on the front line and I was stood next to them, clearly we were on the front line as well,” Reid said. The outrage was also felt internationally, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, a veteran of the war, asserting that no one had the right to undermine the sacrifice of soldiers from his country. Similarly, Canadian officials reminded the world of their own losses in the conflict, with 158 Canadian troops having died in service.

Adding to the chorus of dissent, former NATO Secretary-General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer called for an apology from President Trump, emphasizing that no American leader should belittle the sacrifices made by NATO members. Former US National Security Advisor, General H.R. McMaster, echoed these sentiments, asserting that Trump should express gratitude for the allied forces who fought alongside the US in Afghanistan.

White House Defends Trump’s Position

Despite the fierce criticism, the White House stood by President Trump’s remarks. Press Secretary Taylor Rogers defended the President, asserting that the US has contributed more to NATO than any other member nation and that its commitment to defense spending and global security was unmatched. Rogers also reiterated Trump’s position on Greenland, framing the acquisition as essential to NATO’s security strategy.

The debate has now sparked a wider conversation about the future of NATO and its role in global defense, especially in light of Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy. As transatlantic tensions mount, the voices of those who served in Afghanistan continue to demand that the sacrifices made by NATO forces be remembered with the dignity and respect they deserve.