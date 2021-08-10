Prince Andrew’s Net Worth: The Duke of Edinburgh receives $323,000 each year from Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew, like the rest of the British royal family, lives a lavish lifestyle. Despite his vast net wealth and ownership of a rich real estate portfolio, the disgraced Duke of York earns significantly less than other top royal servants.

According to The Times of the United Kingdom, the 61-year-old prince, who is ninth in line to the British throne, receives a sizable, tax-free stipend of $323,000 per year for completing his royal duties. This money is drawn straight from the Duchy of Lancaster, Queen Elizabeth II’s private estate.

After stepping down from royal duties in 2019 due to anger over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, the monarch’s third child with her late spouse Prince Philip, no longer performs formal obligations as a member of the royal family. It’s unknown whether his annual compensation decreased once he resigned.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the Duke of York still possesses a fortune worth $45 million.

In addition to his mother’s allowance, Prince Andrew receives a $26,000 annual pension from the Royal Navy, where he served for 22 years before retiring in July 2001, according to Fox Business.

The majority of Prince Andrew’s fortune is invested in his multimillion-dollar estates, which include the $17 million Helora chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier and the $10 million Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Park. This is something he has in common with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

When Prince Andrew married Ferguson in 1986, he was given a beautiful country estate called Sunninghill House as a present. Prince Andrew put the house up for sale in 2002, six years after the couple divorced, but it sat on the market for more than five years without finding a buyer.

According to Fox Business and Celebrity Net Worth, Timur Kulibayev, the son-in-law of Kazakhstan’s previous president, bought the house for $20 million in 2007, many million dollars more than the asking price. The proceeds from the sale of the property are thought to have contributed to his current wealth.

Prince Charles, his older brother and the British heir to the throne, is in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, which brings in roughly $20 million every year. The trust also provides payments to Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the past.

Prince Andrew conducted interviews to the British in April. Brief News from Washington Newsday.