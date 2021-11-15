Prince Andrew had sex with a minor on a private island, according to Jeffrey Epstein’s staff.

On his employer’s private island, a former employee of late-pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed to have witnessed British royalty Prince Andrew engaged in sexual acts with a youngster.

Steve Scully, 72, worked with Epstein between 1999 and 2006 as a telecommunications specialist. Scully told 7News Spotlight that on Epstein’s private island of Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands in 2001, he saw Prince Andrew remove his bathing suit top and “grinding against” then-17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“After removing her bathing suit top, he began grinding against her and grabbing her.”