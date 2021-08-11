Prime Minister Suga on Chinese Trade Threats and Olympic Moments in an Exclusive Interview.

As the Olympics unfolded in Tokyo, This website’s Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper and Chief Washington Correspondent Bill Powell sat down for a wide-ranging Zoom conversation with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Here are a few examples:

In response to considerable Japanese resistance to the Games being held in the midst of the pandemic, There were challenges before to the Games, but once the Games began, many Japanese residents were pleased and inspired by the power of sport as exemplified by the competitors’ outstanding accomplishments. Many people are watching the Olympics on TV and cheering on the participants, but there aren’t as many voices of criticism.

On Japan’s economic policy priorities in the future: Deregulation has been one of my top priorities since taking office as Prime Minister. We must push for deregulation and the dismantling of vested interests in order to progress to the next level of development.

Green and Digital will have to go hand in hand for the Japanese economy to lead growth. After becoming Prime Minister, I set a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Measures to combat global warming should not stifle economic growth. We made a significant shift in our thinking, believing that such steps could spur new investment in innovation. As a result, we’ve put together our green growth strategy. We’ve chosen 14 categories and set goals in each of them, such as offshore wind power generation and hydrogen production. We’ve set up a 2 trillion yen fund, as well as tax and regulatory reform and international rule-making. All of these initiatives will be implemented in order to build new technologies and commercialize them. And, as a result of these efforts, we predict a 140 trillion yen economic effect and influence by 2030.

Another thing I've chosen to do is start a digital marketing agency in Japan. We believed there had been a long-standing lag in the Japanese economy's digitalization, and that several difficulties had brought into sharp light following the outbreak of the epidemic. We believed that unless we began digitization, we would be doomed.