Prices of Russian Caviar Have Increased Ahead Of The Holidays.

Russians hoping to enjoy their customary winter holiday treat of red caviar will be disappointed this year, according to government numbers released Monday. Prices have reached historic highs.

The market price for one kilogramme of red fish roe has crossed the 5,000 ruble ($68, 60 euro) threshold, the highest price since monitoring began in 2000, according to Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat.

On New Year’s Eve, Russia’s most important annual celebration, caviar with butter on toast or pancakes is traditionally served for dinner.

The price of caviar at the end of the year has climbed by seven times over the last two decades.

Despite an increase in salmon fishing, the majority of which takes place on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s Far East, prices have risen this year, contrary to forecasts.

According to the Federal Fishery Agency, which was reported by news agency TASS, salmon fishing has increased by 30% since January compared to the same period last year.

Producers are raising prices ahead of the holiday rush, according to the business daily RBC, with the entire market concentrated in the hands of 10-15 enterprises in the Far East.

In Russia, as in other countries recovering swiftly from the pandemic, rising inflation has resulted in a rise in food prices.

Russia’s inflation rate hit an all-time high of 8.1 percent in October, the highest since 2016.