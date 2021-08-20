Previously, a Russian television station was barred from covering Vladimir Putin, who was labeled a “foreign agent.”

Authorities have designated a Russian TV station that was previously forbidden from covering Russian President Vladimir Putin a “foreign agent,” putting pressure on critical media ahead of the parliamentary election, according to the Associated Press.

Dozhd TV, Russia’s most popular independent television station, and the Vazhyne Istorii investigative outlet, as well as seven of its journalists, were labeled “foreign agents.” More government monitoring is expected as a result of the designation, which could result in a drop in viewership.

Dozhd covered the tale of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s poisoning and imprisonment, as well as the criminal cases brought against his associates. The channel was critical of the Russian government’s crackdown on dissent and frequently covered opposition demonstrations.

Dozhd was removed from the pool of journalists covering Putin earlier this year, citing what the Kremlin termed as “flawed coverage” of opposition protests.

On August 20, 2020, Navalny, Putin’s most prominent political critic, became unwell on a domestic flight over Siberia and was transported to Germany for treatment, where officials discovered that he had been poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve toxin. He attributed the strike on the Kremlin, which the Russian government denies.

Navalny was detained in January upon his return to Moscow from Germany, and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement conviction, which he described as politically motivated.

Authorities launched a broad assault on Navalny’s organisations and associates in the months that followed. Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices were declared extremist organizations by a court in June. The verdict came with lengthy prison sentences for individuals involved, and it was widely interpreted as part of a campaign to prevent Kremlin critics from competing in the parliamentary election on September 19.

The Justice Ministry acted under a legislation that designates non-governmental groups and individuals who accept financing from outside the country and engage in activities that are vaguely defined as political as “foreign agents.”

The title has already been awarded to various independent media outlets in Russia, including Meduza and VTimes. Following that, VTimes was shut down, and Meduza initiated a crowd-funding drive.

Another law has been utilized to make membership in groups deemed "undesirable" illegal.