Presidents of Germany and Israel commemorate the Holocaust in Ukraine, which took place 80 years ago.

On Wednesday, the presidents of Germany, Israel, and Ukraine commemorated 80 years since the Nazis massacred more than 33,000 Jews in Kiev during one of the Holocaust’s deadliest single atrocities.

Ukrainian officials also displayed an installation by renowned performance artist Marina Abramovic as part of the anniversary ceremonies.

The “Crystal Wall of Crying,” which is located within the Babi Yar memorial complex and is a homage to Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall, is made up of 75 enormous quartz crystals placed in a 40-metre-long wall of black anthracite.

More than 33,000 men, women, and children, the majority of them Jews, were slaughtered at the Babi Yar ravine outside Nazi-occupied Kiev, the capital of ex-Soviet Ukraine, on September 29-30, 1941.

Until 1943, Babi Yar, also known as Babyn Yar, was the site of mass executions, with up to 100,000 people executed there, including Jews, Roma, and Soviet POWs.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier remarked at the ceremony that the struggle against anti-Semitism “must carry on.”

“It bothers me and makes me upset that anti-Semitism is resurging in Germany — particularly in Germany,” he remarked. “The bad spirits of the past are reappearing in a new form now.” According to Israel’s Isaac Herzog, the world must ensure that such tragedies do not occur again.

“We must assure that there will never, ever be another Babi Yar for the rest of mankind — from this awful spot, of all places — from a place where the world bore witness, knew, and was mute,” he stated.

The tragedy was dubbed a “dark, horrible page in world history” by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Babyn Yar is a catastrophe that affects both Jewish and Ukrainian peoples,” Zelensky added.

Officials from the United States also paid their respects.

In a moving message delivered on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “On this anniversary, we honor the memories of all those perished in Babyn Yar.”

Blinken noted that his Jewish stepfather “had lost practically everyone he loved in the Holocaust” and quoted from a Babi Yar death squad member’s account.

“Not every person who was shot died right away. Some people died as a result of the bodies’ weight “Blinken remarked. “For days after the mass deaths, the earth around the ravine trembled and moaned.” A symbolic wooden synagogue fashioned in the shape of a book was unveiled in May by the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

However, plans to construct a new memorial at the site have aroused debate in Ukraine.

