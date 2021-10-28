President Tsai Ing-wen confirms the presence of American troops in Taiwan’s training forces.

For the first time, Taiwan’s president acknowledged the existence of American service members on the island, a rare public recognition of the degree of US support in the face of growing Chinese military pressure.

Tsai Ing-wen claimed the troops—previously reported as special forces instructors—were part of Taiwan’s different military exchanges with the US in a CNN interview that aired on Wednesday evening Eastern Time.

“We have a wide range of cooperation with the United States aimed at improving our defense strength,” stated the president. “Not as many as people imagined,” Tsai replied when asked for a particular number. According to US Department of Defense estimates, slightly over 30 US military soldiers are stationed on the island to protect the American Institute in Taiwan, which serves as an unofficial US embassy in Taipei.

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators in parliament on Thursday morning Taipei time that American instructors have cooperated with Taiwanese military in previous administrations. He doesn’t think the deployment qualifies as a permanent American military presence on the island.

Military contacts between the United States and Taiwan have been kept a closely guarded secret for years, even by the leadership of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing. Tsai, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first Taiwanese leader in decades to recognize the existence of a training program.

More than one politician probed Chiu on China’s expected response during his presentation before the Taiwanese legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee.

“We firmly reject official exchanges and military interaction of any type between the United States and the Taiwan region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing the same morning.

Tsai’s confirmation, according to China’s Communist Party-owned publication Global Times, is “inviting problems.”

Despite the sensitive nature of US support in the training of Taiwanese forces, such programs are covered by Washington’s unofficial relationship with Taipei, which is governed by the Taiwan Relations Act, a key piece of American legislation.

Defensive Arms Supply

The TRA, which was passed in 1979 and was supported by then-Senator Joe Biden, allows the US to provide Taiwan with the defensive armaments and services it needs to protect itself.

