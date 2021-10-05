President said, ‘Taiwan will do all it takes to defend itself.’

Taiwan is in the forefront of “the global fight between the liberal democratic system and the authoritarian alternative,” according to the country’s leader, who echoed President Joe Biden’s rallying cry against autocracy in a wide-ranging article.

Tsai Ing-statements, wen’s which were published by Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, come after four days of large-scale training missions in the skies around Taiwan by Chinese military planes. The US State Department and White House said the flights within Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, which numbered 149 sorties as of Monday, were “extremely concerning.”

“Taiwan does not seek military confrontation,” Tsai stated, adding that the island seeks “mutually beneficial coexistence” with its neighbors, who, in China’s case, have refused to refrain from using force against it. “However, if Taiwan’s democracy and way of life are challenged, it will take whatever measures are necessary to defend itself.”

Since its creation by Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in 1949, the People’s Republic of China has never administered Taiwan, although Beijing claims the island as a Chinese province. Taiwan, which was no longer legally recognized by the US after 1979, maintains its standoff across the Taiwan Strait, largely because to American support, while its people cultivate an identity that is increasingly philosophically distinct from China.

“Taiwan, by virtue of both its very existence and its ongoing prosperity, represents at once an insult to the narrative and a barrier to the Chinese Communist Party’s regional ambitions,” Tsai said, hailing Taiwan’s hard-won democratic revolution in the 1990s.

“As countries become more aware of the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, they should appreciate the value of cooperating with Taiwan,” she wrote. “They should also keep in mind that the loss of Taiwan would be disastrous for regional peace and the democratic alliance system.

In another nod to Biden’s framing of democracy versus autocracy, she continued, “It would imply that authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy in today’s global conflict of values.”

”

Tsai said that China’s “increasingly confrontational posture” acts as a “wake-up call for democracies,” with more recognition of Taiwan’s fragile position as a result.

“Taiwan will not yield to coercion, but it will also not become an adventurer, even if it gains support. This is a condensed version of the information.