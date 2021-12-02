President of Honduras Congratulates Leftist Successor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez congratulated Xiomara Castro on her election victory, which would make her the country’s first female president.

The National Electoral Council has Castro in first place versus Nasry Asfura, the nominee of the ruling right-wing National Party, with more than half of the votes tabulated.

“Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections, according to the results. I’d want to congratulate her on her election victory “Hernandez stated in a national broadcast address on Wednesday.

“I congratulate the Honduran people on their high election turnout… democracy has been reinforced. It has served as a model for the rest of the world.” He also stated that he has “established a transition team to assist the next government in quickly adopting its responsibilities.” On January 27, Hernandez will hand over control to Castro at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, the capital.

The European Union has praised the election’s “mostly quiet and peaceful atmosphere,” despite the “record levels of political violence and extreme divisiveness” in the run-up.

Despite fears of rioting, like as those seen when Hernandez won a contentious second term in 2017, the vote on Sunday was generally peaceful.

Nearly 70% of eligible voters cast ballots, a historic high for the country.

Although the vote count is not yet complete, experts believe Castro, who ran with the help of an alliance led by her socialist LIBRE party, has an unstoppable lead.

Castro, the wife of ousted President Manuel Zelaya, urged the ruling party and all of society to work toward a “reconciliation” administration that would address Honduras’ challenges, where 59 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Thousands of Hondurans annually migrate to the United States in search of work in a country plagued by gang violence and drug trafficking.