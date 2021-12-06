President Barrow wins re-election to a second term in Gambia.

Thousands of his supporters celebrated in the streets of Banjul after Adama Barrow won a second term in The Gambia’s presidential election, despite his opponents disputing the results revealed late Sunday.

According to the election commission’s statistics, Barrow, who took office five years ago after a dictatorship of more than 20 years, received more than 53 percent of the vote. Ousainou Darboe, his major opponent, received 27.7% of the vote.

The election on Saturday, the first since former dictator Yahya Jammeh went to exile, is considered as critical for West Africa’s fledgling democracy.

Barrow was proclaimed the winner by Electoral Commission Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai, who announced the full results to press hours after rival candidates rejected partial results that gave him a commanding lead.

To the sound of horns, crowds of Barrow supporters marched through the streets of the capital and danced on a big esplanade.

When Barrow addressed them with “a profound sense of delight and humility” and called on his supporters to respect those who voted for his opponents in a “free, fair, and transparent election,” he received a standing ovation.

He stated, “I will do everything I can and use every resource at my disposal to make The Gambia a better place for us all.”

Three of Barrow’s competitors had rejected partial results that gave him an early lead before the full results were revealed.

In a joint statement, Darboe and two other candidates declared, “At this stage, we reject the results given so far.” “Every action is on the table.” Official results show that 87 percent of Gambians went to the polls on Saturday to choose who would rule their country, the smallest in mainland Africa, for the next five years.

Earlier on Sunday, Ernest Bai Koroma, the head of an ECOWAS election monitoring mission, urged all contestants to “accept the election result in good faith.”

In his remark, he stated, “There will be no winner or loser, but only one winner, the Gambian people.”

The election is being widely watched as a test of The Gambia’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

In January 2017, he was driven into exile in Equatorial Guinea after losing the election to Barrow, a relative unknown at the time.

In his re-election bid, Barrow, 56, faced five opponents, and the vote count was slowed in part due to this.