Prehistoric teeth may hold the key to determining the age of the ‘World’s Oldest Modern Human.’

When researchers in China uncovered what they believe to be the world’s earliest anatomically modern human remains, it was reasonable to wonder: How can they be so sure? Perhaps 300,000 years ago. What evidence do they have? Even a member of the team analyzing the more than 30 bones discovered in Hualong Cave in Anhui Province in eastern China admits that confirming the claim with 100 percent certainty is tough.

In an interview, Professor Kristian Carlson of the University of Southern California noted that the “most relevant line of evidence to achieve this would be to directly date one of the human fossils.”

“However, because this would be a damaging operation, it is plainly not recommended,” he stated. Instead, he advised looking at human teeth for the most accurate human dating possible.

Carlson reported that “several teeth of accompanying faunal remains were successfully directly dated.” “If the human remains were ever to be considered for direct dating attempts, this is encouraging.” Carlson also points out that dating human fossils can be a bit of a guessing game, particularly when it comes to the breccia, or sedimentary rock, that has been deposited “around and within” the human cranium. But, he said, it “provides a reasonably strong estimate of minimum age for the deposition of the human cranium, but it still contains a range.”

“There isn’t really a good method to get more exact inside the range (at least rigorously),” he stated.

The researchers reported in the Journal of Human Evolution that the Hualong Cave finds “proposes that the transition of human evolution from ancient to modern forms in East Asia occurred 300,000 years ago, which is 80,000 to 100,000 years earlier than previously recognized.”

Apart from brow and cheekbone features that are similar to Homo erectus and ancient humans from the mid-Pleistocene period between 700,000 and 1.25 million years ago, the rest of the facial features are more like early-modern and modern humans, according to researchers Liu Wu and Wu Xiujie of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology.

“A number of novel findings and understandings have resulted from the comparative analysis of modern human remains,” Liu Wu remarked.

"It also provides us with some novel hypotheses regarding human evolution."