Prehistoric shark teeth from a 60-foot ocean monster have been discovered in the desert.

Several massive teeth from an extinct prehistoric megalodon shark have been discovered in Chile’s Atacama Desert, and despite treasure seekers plundering the area, a leading expert claims that the South American country still has “one of the world’s greatest scientific collections of megalodon teeth.”

The gigantic teeth of a prehistoric shark that lived between 23 million and 2 million years ago were discovered in the Bahia Inglesa Formation, which is located in the Atacama Desert near the Pacific coast of northern Chile.

According to Pablo Quilodran, executive director of the Atacama Paleontology and Natural History Research and Advancement Corp., the megalodon was “by far the largest shark of all time, a super predator whose length is estimated to be between 16 and 20 meters (52 and 66 feet) long.” “There are amazing fossil deposits in the Atacama region, and there are remains of marine creatures from around 8 million years ago (the Neogene period) on the coast.” According to Quilodran, extensive mining operations and treasure hunting have resulted in the sale of hundreds of megalodon teeth and other prehistoric artifacts on the black market.

“Although fossils are legally protected in Chile, one of the most remarkable sites, the Bahia Inglesa Formation, has been the target of deregulated mining activities and looting by illicit fossil hunters for many years,” he said.

On a more positive note, he stated that some plundered items had recently been returned to Chile, allowing it to amass the world’s largest collection.

“Hundreds of megalodon teeth have been discovered and sold on the worldwide market, according to unofficial estimates. Some of them were returned to the Caldera Paleontological Museum and the National Museum of Natural History in Chile.

“With this, we have unquestionably one of the world’s largest scientific collections of megalodon teeth.”

How did teeth from a sea creature end up in the middle of the desert?

“Because the water level has altered (marine transgression and regression) over millions of years,” the expert explained. “This may be seen not just in the abundance of marine fossils discovered in today’s sediments, but. This is a condensed version of the information.