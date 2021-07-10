Pregnant woman discovered dead with baby’missing from womb’

The case of a 23-year-old pregnant lady who was discovered dead in Brazil last year with her unborn child missing from her womb is shrouded in mystery.

According to 7News, Brazilian police are probing the murder of Thaysa Campos dos Santos, who was discovered lifeless in a stream beside a railway line in Rio de Janeiro’s Deodoro area in September 2020. The victim, a manicurist, was eight months pregnant at the time of the attack.

The woman’s unborn baby girl, however, was missing from her womb when she was discovered, according to the publication, which cited recently available documents.

The baby was not medically removed from her womb, according to the post-mortem, implying that the mother gave birth spontaneously.

On September 3, 2020, the woman went missing. Her body had already started to rot when she was discovered seven days later.

Campos dos Santos was estranged from her two children’s father. According to the article, she had a relationship with a married guy who fathered her kid, which was due in October 2020.

Professor of forensic medicine Nelson Massini of Rio de Janeiro State University believes the missing infant girl was abducted. According to the expert, it’s probable that the pregnant woman went into labor as she was being murdered.

Jacqueline Campos, the victim’s mother and an educational psychologist, believes her “granddaughter may be alive and that Thaysa had a forced birth.”

“When my relatives arrived at the crime scene, there was no sign of the child; just Thaysa’s body was there. Campos was cited by 7News as saying, “I found out she had given birth at the morgue.”

“I want to make an appeal to the authorities: if this child is still alive, I want my granddaughter back,” she continued. “I’m in desperate need of my tiny granddaughter.”

The death of the victim is still being investigated, and the hunt for the infant daughter continues.

As of this writing, police have not identified any possible suspects or motives in the woman’s death.

According to Brazilian publication Extra, which cited relatives of the woman who viewed the video, authorities were able to collect footage taken by a security camera that reportedly captured the victim’s final moments.

Campos dos Santos was allegedly approached from behind by a man as she returned home after visiting a friend, according to the video. She was allegedly grabbed by the neck by an unidentified male.

For a brief moment, the woman was able to break away. Brief News from Washington Newsday.