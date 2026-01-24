Pregnant Mother Dies in A

The death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman at a major NHS hospital has been ruled an avoidable tragedy, with an inquest finding “gross failure of care.” Dhananji Dona, from Trent Vale near Stoke-on-Trent, died on October 1, 2024, after a lengthy and inadequate response from medical staff to her severe symptoms.

Dhananji had been suffering from heavy bleeding and abdominal pain at just 15 weeks pregnant when she arrived at Royal Stoke University Hospital at 11.30am. Her husband, Lasitha Arachige, told the inquest that despite the urgency of her condition, Dhananji waited for hours in the A