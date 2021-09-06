Prayers to Say on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, is a two-day festival commemorating the creation of the universe. Rosh Hashanah, which means “head of the year” in Hebrew, begins on Monday, September 6, and ends on Wednesday, September 8, this year.

Feasts, candle lighting, and prayers are held on this day. Bread and apples dipped in honey are the symbolic foods that represent a nice new year’s desire.

A prayer book called the Machzor is used to perform several prayers linked with the new year. Here are five prayers to say on this special day.