Powers urge Libya to stick to its polling plan and to keep mercenaries out.

Libya was advised on Friday by world powers to stick to a plan for presidential elections on December 24, and that foreign mercenaries should depart as well, allowing the country to go on with its history.

President Emmanuel Macron of France invited leaders and diplomats for an international summit in Paris, pronouncing Libya to be at a “crossroads” that will determine its future.

Since the ouster of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 revolt, the North African country has been engulfed in civil war, bringing in rival Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional countries.

The presidential election on December 24 is a key component of a United Nations strategy to help restore security, but the date has been pushed back as tensions between competing camps flare once more.

“We urge all Libyan stakeholders and candidates to honor their obligations to organize elections on December 24, 2021 (and) to accept the results of free, fair, and inclusive elections,” the powers declared after the meeting.

After Libya’s parliament postponed parliamentary elections until January in early October, the timing has remained a mystery.

“Libya is at a fork in the road once more. The international community bears some responsibility for the ten years of chaos and turmoil that have occurred “Macron stated.

“The next six weeks will determine the outcome,” he said.

The foreign powers also warned that anyone found to be obstructing the process could face sanctions.

“We affirm that persons or entities, both inside and outside Libya, who attempt to hinder, undermine, manipulate, or falsify the electoral process and the political transition will be held accountable and may be designated” by UN sanctions, according to their statement.

The meeting was attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is one of Paris’ closest Middle East allies despite being accused by campaigners of human rights violations at home.

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, and Mario Draghi, the Italian Prime Minister, were also present. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin were conspicuously absent.

Libya was represented by Mohamed al-Menfi, the leader of the interim presidential council, and Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, who stated, “Concrete guarantees must be acquired that the election results will be accepted and that those who oppose them would be sanctioned.”

Libya launched election candidate registration earlier this week, sparking rumors about prospective presidential candidacy by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar or even Muammar Gaddafi.