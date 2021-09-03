Powerball jackpot of $20 million Winners Ignored Winning Phone Calls, Assuming They Were Receiving “Bad News.”

Because they assumed the phone calls would bring them “bad news,” a couple in Canberra, Australia, disregarded the phone calls that would have notified them that they had won the jackpot.

According to a statement from The Lott, which organized the lottery, the unnamed couple, who are in their 30s and live in the Belconnen district, ignored the first two calls from lottery officials before picking up the phone on Thursday night and learning they had won the AUD$20,507,103.16 ($15.2 million) Powerball jackpot.

“I noticed I had two missed calls and wondered, ‘Who is phoning me at this hour?’ ‘I’m not answering this,’ I thought. They’re most likely receiving awful news.’ One of the winners was reported in the release as stating, “I’m delighted I answered now!”

They added, “We were literally still working when you called.”

Their entry also won 19 times in division two, bringing their total prize money to $20,852,900.31 ($15.5 million).

The couple’s submission, which was the lone division one winner in the Australian Capital Territory, matched the winning numbers of 17, 25, 12, 5, 4, 28, and 14 in Thursday’s Powerball draw 1320, which also included the crucial Powerball number of 10. Their ticket, according to Lott’s website, was acquired online.

“I don’t usually buy lottery tickets, but lately we’ve been thinking, ‘Let’s just do it.’ “Who knows?” remarked one of the winners.

“No joking, I was lying in bed two nights ago when these figures came to me out of nowhere. Using those numbers, I purchased a ticket to Set for Life. But, while I was at it, I figured I’d toss in a PowerHit entry because Powerball had a jackpot of $20 million,” they added.

According to the Lott statement, the couple had long dreamt about what they would do if they ever won the “big one,” and now they are looking forward to making some of those fantasies a reality.

“I want to assist my parents and siblings in any way I can. I’d like to purchase a home for our young family. The winning man stated, “It’ll make a world of difference.”

He stated, “This is going to mean a lot for the whole family.”