Powell said his re-nomination had nothing to do with the US Federal Reserve’s policy shift.

With the US Federal Reserve poised to adopt a more aggressive stance against inflation, central bank head Jerome Powell indicated Wednesday that the policy adjustment has nothing to do with his re-election bid.

The Federal Reserve had said earlier in the day that it would speed up the process of ending its bond-buying program, which was one of the stimulus measures it used to save the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, allowing it to hike rates before the middle of next year.

The move by the Fed’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), on which Powell serves, comes as the US has seen significant price hikes in recent months, putting President Joe Biden’s administration under further pressure.

Last month, President Barack Obama nominated Republican Powell for a second term as Fed chair, but Powell disputed any link between the Fed’s anti-inflation efforts and Biden’s decision when speaking to reporters after the FOMC meeting.

“Honestly, it had nothing to do with that at all,” Powell explained. “I just thought this is what we have to do.”

Data released in November, including employment and consumer price figures, changed his mind about central bank policy, he added.

He went on to say that he came to the conclusion that a faster stimulus pullback was required 10 days before Biden chose to renominate him.

Powell also mentioned that other central bank officials have publicly hinted that a speedier tapering of asset purchases could be disclosed during the two-day FOMC meeting that ended on Wednesday, statements he said didn’t “happen by mistake.”

“We’ll always do what we think is right, and I’ll certainly do what I think is right for the economy and for the people we serve.”

The Fed would reduce monthly asset purchases by $30 billion per month, rather than the prior rate of $15 billion, as part of the speedier stimulus retreat.

This will leave the central bank on track to conclude its bond-buying program two months sooner than planned, and then possibly boost interest rates from zero, where they’ve been since the outbreak began.