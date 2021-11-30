Powell of the Federal Reserve warns that Omicron poses risks to the US economy.

According to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the Omicron form of Covid-19 could impede the recovery of the US economy and labor market, as well as increase inflation uncertainty.

Powell has repeatedly stated that the recent surge in inflation is just temporary, but that the reasons driving up US prices will “linger well into next year.”

The central bank chief’s remarks, which will be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, show that he is getting more concerned about price increases this year, which has placed pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates more swiftly.

In the early days of the epidemic, the Fed reduced interest rates to zero and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which, together with enormous government aid, helped to prevent a more catastrophic economic downturn.

While the US economy has “continued to strengthen,” the pandemic’s comeback has slowed recovery, he said, beginning with the arrival of the Delta variety over the summer.

The latest strain, which first appeared in South Africa, has thrown world policymakers and health professionals for a loop as they try to figure out if Omicron is more contagious or dangerous, and if current vaccines would be effective enough.

Financial markets plummeted on Friday over fears of a major slowdown in the global economy, but they recovered on Monday.

“The recent surge in Covid-19 instances, as well as the advent of the Omicron variety,” Powell stated, “presented adverse risks to employment and economic activity, as well as greater inflation uncertainty.”

“More fear of the virus could diminish people’s desire to work in person, slowing labor market improvement and exacerbating supply-chain disruptions.”

These global snafus have resulted in a range of product shortages, as well as a surge in price hikes due to pent-up demand.

Powell stated that inflation is “far beyond” the Fed’s two-percent target, citing a five-percent increase in the preferred price gauge for the 12 months ending in October.

“Producers have found it difficult to meet high demand, particularly for commodities, due to supply chain issues. Inflation is also being pushed up by rising energy prices and rents “he stated

While the Fed continues to forecast “significantly lower inflation over the coming year as supply and demand mismatches abate,” Powell noted that the trend is “difficult to predict.”

Noting that growing prices disproportionately affect “those least able to bear the load,” such as Black and Hispanic families, he promised to take action to help. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.