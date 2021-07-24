‘Potentially Dangerous’ is slammed by a judge. Clothing Chain Fined $3.7 Million for COVID Protection Claims

A large fine has been levied against a clothing brand for promoting activewear as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lorna Jane, an Australian company, was found to have made “false and misleading assertions” regarding its LJ Shield technology and its alleged ability to stop the spread of COVID by a federal court on Friday. According to the BBC, the corporation will pay a punishment of $5 million Australian dollars ($3.7 million).

Lorna Jane was the subject of a complaint lodged by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in July.

“This was appalling conduct,” ACCC chairman Rod Sims said of the verdict, “because it involved making significant assertions about public health when there was no foundation for them.”

Lorna Jane said in a statement that it acknowledges the ruling, but that the blame should be placed somewhere else: with its supplier. A supplier gave the company incorrect claims, according to CEO Bill Clarkson.

Clarkson stated, “A trusted source sold us a product that did not work as promised.” “They led us to assume that the anti-bacterial and anti-viral technology underpinning LJ Shield was being sold in Australia, the United States, China, and Taiwan. We thought we were doing a service to our customers.”

The BBC published advertisements for the LJ Shield range, which highlight the different erroneous claims made about the benefits it provided to Lorna Jane’s various activewear goods.

“LJSHIELD is a game-changing technology,” according to the documents. “This eliminates the virus on contact with the fabric, making the transfer of all viruses to your Activewear (and let’s face it, the one we’re all worrying about is Covid-19) impossible.”

LJ Shield would be applied to garments “as a water-based, non-toxic mist” that “never washes away & is never absorbed into your skin,” according to the advertising. The device would reportedly defend against “bacteria, viruses, mould, and fungus” while having no negative impacts on the human body or the environment.

Lorna Jane has yet to respond to this website’s request for comment on the story.